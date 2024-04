A Tipperary hurling legend will be celebrated at an event this evening.

John Doyle won eight senior hurling All-Irelands and 10 Munster titles with Tipp in his intercounty career spanning from 1949 to 1967.

The Holycross-Ballycahill club man will have the new Munster minor hurling cup named in his honour at tonight’s event in the Horse & Jockey hotel.

The proceedings get underway at 7pm with new GAA president Jarlath Burns among those to be in attendance.