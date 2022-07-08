JK Brackens go in search of first ever Mid hurling title

A unique opportunity presents itself for JK Brackens this weekend.

The Templemore side, after losing 11 mid senior hurling semi-finals, beat Upperchurch-Drombane last weekend to qualify for their first ever Mid final.

They will take on Drom-Inch in Boherlahan at 3.30pm on Sunday.

Local analyst Noel Dundon says it will be a big day for the people of Templemore.

“Brackens are in their first ever final and have the opportunity of winning their first ever final so it’s a big day for everybody in Templemore.

“Drom-Inch have been there or thereabouts as well and they have won quite a few titles over the last 10 or 12 years.

“Brackens have a unique opportunity and they’re playing well.

“They played a very good second half against Upperchurch last weekend and I think they will quietly fancy their own chances too.”