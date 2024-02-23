Jason Forde named to start for Tipp against Westmeath

The Tipperary senior hurling team has been named ahead of Saturday’s National League game against Westmeath.

There’s first league starts for David Kelly, Cathal Quinn, Sean Hayes and Billy Seymour.

Rhys Shelly starts in goals behind a full back line of Johnny Ryan, Barry Heffernan and David Kelly.

Brian McGrath starts at centre back with Dan McCormack and captain Seamus Kennedy on the wings whilst Noel McGrath returns to partner Cathal Quinn in midfield.

Jason Forde makes his first appearance of the season at centre forward with Sean Hayes and Conor Stakelum either side of him whilst Andrew Ormonde, Billy Seymour and Mark Kehoe are in the full forward line.

Saturday’s game in FBD Semple Stadium at 4pm is live on Tipp FM with thanks to REA Tipperary.