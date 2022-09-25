Hurling knockouts continue in Tipp today with 8 games

The busy weekend of hurling knockout games continues in Tipperary today with eight games down for decision across the top four grades.

We’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM of today’s double header of games in Semple Stadium.

They’re the senior quarter-finals with Upperchurch-Drombane taking on JK Brackens at 2pm and Kiladangan playing Clonoulty/Rossmore from 3.45pm.

Looking at the second game, Enda Treacy from the Tipperary Star says despite being undefeated in their group, Kiladangan haven’t looked their best just yet.

Our live coverage of both of today’s is with thanks to CSaw.

====

Meanwhile, in the premier intermediate hurling championship, action is just underway in the last two quarter-finals.

In Holycross, St. Mary’s are playing Silvermines whilst in Toomevara, Roscrea are taking on Thurles Sarsfields B.

There’s also one relegation semi-final in the second tier that’s just underway, that’s the meeting of Ballina and Carrick Swan in The Ragg.

====

Elsewhere, there’s one relegation semi-final in the intermediate championship today, which has just thrown-in.

In that one, Shannon Rovers are playing Carrick Davins in Littleton.

====

Finally, in the Junior A hurling quarter-finals, Moyle Rovers play Borrisileigh in Cashel at 1.30pm whilst at 3.15pm in the same venue, Toomevara play Grangemockler-Ballyneale.