Huge interest in Mid Senior Hurling Final

The occasion won’t get to JK Brackens in tomorrow’s Mid senior hurling final.

That’s according to local hurling analyst Noel Dundon who’s been looking ahead to tomorrow’s decider.

JK Brackens are looking to win their first ever Mid senior hurling title when they take on Drom-Inch in Boherlahan at 3.30pm.

Noel Dundon believes that the Templemore side can lean on their recent football success tomorrow.

“I think the football has helped Brackens quite a lot. They’ve seen many, many big days on the football field including a County Senior Football Final so they’ve that experience to fall back on too when it comes to the hurling.

“The occasion won’t really daunt them on Sunday. I think they’ll be anxious just to get out and play their own game.

“They’ve been in quite a few semi-finals so they’ve been there or thereabouts and I think they have a real opportunity on Sunday and the question is can they take it?”