Huge atmosphere in Nenagh ahead of Harty Cup final

Nenagh CBS are going in search of their first ever Dr. Harty Cup title this weekend.

The North Tipp school travel to Cusack Park in Ennis to take on Ardscoil Rís at 1pm on Saturday in this year’s decider.

Nenagh come into the game following a dramatic semi-final win over Charleville CBS, where the Tipp side trailed by 10 points in the first-half.

CBS captain and Toomevara clubman Darragh McCarthy says there’s a great feeling in the school this week.

“The minute you walk in the door the atmosphere is different.

“Compared to previous years you’d walk in, you’d be out of the Harty Cup even before Christmas and even myself you would be in dull humour and not looking forward to school at all but it nearly puts a purpose on coming to school now and you look forward to it every day.

“It makes a big difference going all this way in the Harty Cup.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of Saturday’s Harty Cup final with thanks to Denis’ Meats, Nenagh.