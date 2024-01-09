Hogan: Tipp will have learned a lot from Waterford game

Tipperary can take a lot from Sunday’s Munster Hurling League game against Waterford.

That’s according to former Tipp goalkeeper Ken Hogan who’s been giving his thoughts on the game.

The Premier were beaten in Fraher Field by two points but were able to give game time to 23 different players.

Ken Hogan says Tipp will have learned a lot from the game.

“It was worthwhile as far as Tipp are concerned.

“It was really worthwhile in the amount of players that were used by Tipperary as well and the guys that impressed coming in like Sean Kenneally, new guys, Cathal Quinn, excellent displays.

“Great save from Barry Hogan at a vital stage of the game that kept Tipperary in the game and Michael Breen was outstanding on Kiely at full-back so overall some very good displays from Tipperary.”