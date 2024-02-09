Hogan: Tipp – Galway game will have an edge to it

Galway will provide a big test for the Tipperary senior hurlers according to a local analyst.

After getting their league campaign off to a winning start against Dublin last weekend, Liam Cahill’s side welcome Galway to Semple Stadium at 3.45pm on Sunday.

The last time the two sides met was when Galway beat Tipperary in last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final.

Speaking on Extra-Time, former Tipperary manager Ken Hogan says both teams will have something to prove on Sunday.

“On Sunday I think there will be a bit of edge in it.

“Considering our disappointing performance against Galway in the championship, I think we have a little point to prove there and of course Galway themselves will want to stamp their authority on things because they’re trying to establish themselves.

“Shefflin is in his third year, a year ahead of Liam (Cahill), he needs to get silverware and get silverware fast so from that perspective I’m expecting a really competitive game this weekend.”

