Hogan: Senior hurling championship wide open

There’s no clear cut favourites for this year’s county senior hurling championship according to a local analyst.

Ken Hogan believes the race for the Dan Breen is wide open, as the championship reaches the final eight teams.

The quarter-finals take place this weekend, with all four senior games live here on Tipp FM.

Former Tipperary manager Ken Hogan believes there’s no clear favourite but does have a fancy.

“I think it’s wide open, I think it’s the most evenly contested championship we’ve ever had, there’s no clear cut favourites.

“We had the Kiladangan’s, the Loughmore,s and the Thurles Sarsfields in their pomp but now we have a situation where every team will fancy their chances.

“I think all teams at this stage have had a loss at some stage in it.

“The form is good from now on, it’s knockout, it’s about who puts their hands up.

“I still have a fancy for Kiladangan, I think they have a huge chance, obviously they’re smarting off of a couple of, they won their county final but they’ve had a couple of defeats as well.”