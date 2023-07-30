Hogan: Outstanding display from Kiladangan

Kiladangan have made an impressive start to the County Senior Hurling Championship.

Last year’s beaten finalists were 2-23 to 1-17 winners over Thurles Sarsfields.

Having been beat n in the North final Kiladangan came into the group stages under some pressure as the other three teams involved are divisional champions so have the safety net of a preliminary quarter final.

Ken Hogan was very impressed with the Kiladangan performance in Semple Stadium this afternoon.

“Absolutely outstanding display – really played well right throughout the game. You could see that they had something to play for – and they really had you have to say. You know Kiladangan would have been under huge pressure if things didn’t work out today but overall a tremendous display.

“Surprisingly I think Thurles very lethargic, off the boil…didn’t look up for the fight from my point of view bar Aidan McCormack and a couple of more lads.

“I think a big win for Kiladangan and even at this early stage look strong contenders again for Dan Breen.”

County Senior Hurling Championship

Round 1

Holycross Ballycahill 2-16 (22) Upperchurch Drombane 1-13 (16)

Borris-Ileigh 1-13 (16) Clonoulty Rossmore : 0-16 (16)

Kiladangan 2-23 (29) Thurles Sarsfields 1-17 (20)

Mullinahone 2-16 (22) JK Brackens 0-15 (15)

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Sean Treacys 1-16 (19) Carrick Swans 1-16 (19)

Burgess 0-21 Silvermines 0 – 19

Cashel King Cormacs and Moyne/Templetuohy meet in Holycross at 7 o’clock this evening.

In the County Intermediate Hurling Championship last year’s beaten finalists Moneygall got their campaign off to a winning start with a 3-18 to 3-10 victory over Shannon Rovers

Today’s other Intermediate game finished all square – Drom Inch 2-15 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-18