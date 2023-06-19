Hogan: Galway will provide a much sterner challenge for Tipp

Following their facile win over Offaly in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship preliminary quarter final on Saturday Tipperary can expect a much tougher challenge next weekend.

Liam Cahill’s side ran out 7-38 to 3-18 winners over the Faithful County to set up a clash with Galway next Saturday.

Mark Kehoe notched up a hattrick of goals backed up by two from Jason Forde while Seamus Callanan and John McGrath also hit the back of the net for Tipp.

Former Tipp keeper and manager Ken Hogan says we can expect a much more difficult task next Saturday.

“Overall a very good display from Tipp – utilised their bench very well. Gave Ronan, Noel McGrath and Seamie Callanan the chance maybe to have a rest before the big test next weekend.

“But I suppose as a precursor to what we’re going to engage in in the quarter final next weekend it wasn’t a true test for us. Disappointingly Offaly didn’t come out of the traps.”