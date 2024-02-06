The Harty Cup will be arriving in Nenagh CBS for the first time ever this morning

The North Tipperary school captured their first ever Munster U19A hurling crown on Saturday with a dramatic 2-16 to 0-21 win over Ardscoil Rís in the decider.

A goal deep in injury time saw Nenagh to victory in Cusack Park, Ennis.

Tipp FM’s Paul Carroll spoke with a highly emotional Nenagh CBS captain Darragh McCarthy after the game.

“Ah just disbelief to be honest. I couldn’t believe it, I couldn’t believe it. I still don’t know what’s going on in a way to be honest with you because I thought it was gone yet again. But this group – they’re phenomenal – it’s the best group I’ve ever played with. Unbelievable, the heart is just second to none, second to none.”