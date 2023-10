Three Tipperary schools will be in action in the U19A school’s hurling competition.

Last year’s winners, Cashel Community School, take on Cork side North Mon in Ballyea.

Thurles CBS travel to Bansha to play Coláiste Cholmáin Fermoy whilst Nenagh CBS take on Charleville CBS in Meelick.

All of those games get underway at 1.30pm.

Both Our Lady’s Templemore and Carrick-on-Suir CBS have byes today.