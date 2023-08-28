Group stages of County Senior Hurling Championship reach a conclusion

Loughmore Castleiney are among the teams to progress from the Group stages of the County Senior Hurling Championship.

Their 2-15 to 0-17 win over Upperchurch Drombane at Semple Stadium saw them top Group 3.

Manager Frankie McGrath told Tipp FM’s Paul Carroll that was their aim at the start of the campaign.

“There was a lot of tension in today’s game – some of the earlier games were a little bit more free flowing but I think it was very obvious as soon as the ball was thrown in today that the stakes were high. High for both teams. Maybe neither of us found out best form because of that but look job done and we’ll move on to the next round.”

Yesterday’s Senior results

Group 1

Mullinahone 2-21 Nenagh Éire Óg 1-16

JK Brackens 3-24 Drom-Inch 2-16

Group 3

Templederry Kenyons 1-27 Holycross/Ballycahill 1-23

Loughmore Castleiney 2-15 Upperchurch Drombane 0-17

Group 4

Kildangan 0-25 Clonoulty/Rossmore 0-17

Thurles Sarsfields 2-20 Borris-Ileigh 1-11

Resulting from the games played to Sunday the 27th, the following are the placings for the county hurling championship.

One group in premier intermediate and one group in the intermediate remain to be concluded.

Senior Hurling.

Group 1

Drom and Inch winners

Mullinahone runners up

Nenagh Eire Og 3rd place and qualify for the preliminary quarter finals.

JK Brackens – Relegation

Group 2

Toomevara winners

Roscrea runners up

Moycarkey Borris 3rd place

Kilruane MacDonaghs- Relegation

Group 3

Loughmore Castleiney winners

Holycross Ballycahill runners up

Templederry Kenyon’s 3rd place

Upperchurch Drombane – relegation

Group 4

Kiladangan winners

Thurles Sarsfields runners up

Borris Ileigh 3rd

Clonoulty Rossmore – relegation and qualify for the preliminary quarter finals.

Premier Intermediate Hurling.

Group 1

Cashel King Cormacs winners

Group not complete

Group 2

Carrick Swan winners

Thurles Sarsfields runners up

Eire Og Anacarty 3rd place

Sean Treacys- Relegation

Group 3

Burgess winners

Clonakenny runners up

Silvermines 3rd

Newport- Relegation

Group 4

Lorrha Dorrha winners

Killenaule runners up

Gortnahoe Glengoole 3rd and qualify for the preliminary quarter finals.

Portroe – relegation

Intermediate Hurling

Group 1

Drom and Inch winners

Knockavilla Kickhams runners up

Carrick Davins 3rd

Arravale Rovers- Relegation

Group 2

Cappawhite winners

Golden Kilfeacle runners up

Ballingarry 3rd

Kiladangan- Relegation

Group 3

Shannon Rovers – Relegation

Group not complete

Group 4

Borrisokane winners

Skeheenarinky runners up

Ballybacon Grange 3rd

Upperchurch Drombane – relegation