Group stages of County Senior Hurling Championship reach a conclusion

Loughmore Castleiney are among the teams to progress from the Group stages of the County Senior Hurling Championship.
Their 2-15 to 0-17 win over Upperchurch Drombane at Semple Stadium saw them top Group 3.
Manager Frankie McGrath told Tipp FM’s Paul Carroll that was their aim at the start of the campaign.
“There was a lot of tension in today’s game – some of the earlier games were a little bit more free flowing but I think it was very obvious as soon as the ball was thrown in today that the stakes were high. High for both teams. Maybe neither of us found out best form because of that but look job done and we’ll move on to the next round.”
Yesterday’s Senior results
Group 1
Mullinahone 2-21 Nenagh Éire Óg 1-16
JK Brackens 3-24 Drom-Inch 2-16
Group 3
Templederry Kenyons 1-27 Holycross/Ballycahill 1-23
Loughmore Castleiney 2-15 Upperchurch Drombane 0-17
Group 4
Kildangan 0-25 Clonoulty/Rossmore 0-17
Thurles Sarsfields 2-20 Borris-Ileigh 1-11
Resulting from the games played to Sunday the 27th, the following are the placings for the county hurling championship.
One group in premier intermediate and one group in the intermediate remain to be concluded.
Senior Hurling.
Group 1
Drom and Inch winners
Mullinahone runners up
Nenagh Eire Og 3rd place and qualify for the preliminary quarter finals.
JK Brackens – Relegation
Group 2
Toomevara winners
Roscrea runners up
Moycarkey Borris 3rd place
Kilruane MacDonaghs- Relegation
Group 3
Loughmore Castleiney winners
Holycross Ballycahill runners up
Templederry Kenyon’s 3rd place
Upperchurch Drombane – relegation
Group 4
Kiladangan winners
Thurles Sarsfields runners up
Borris Ileigh 3rd
Clonoulty Rossmore – relegation and qualify for the preliminary quarter finals.
Premier Intermediate Hurling.
Group 1
Cashel King Cormacs winners
Group not complete
Group 2
Carrick Swan winners
Thurles Sarsfields runners up
Eire Og Anacarty 3rd place
Sean Treacys- Relegation
Group 3
Burgess winners
Clonakenny runners up
Silvermines 3rd
Newport- Relegation
Group 4
Lorrha Dorrha winners
Killenaule runners up
Gortnahoe Glengoole 3rd and qualify for the preliminary quarter finals.
Portroe – relegation
Intermediate Hurling
Group 1
Drom and Inch winners
Knockavilla Kickhams runners up
Carrick Davins 3rd
Arravale Rovers- Relegation
Group 2
Cappawhite winners
Golden Kilfeacle runners up
Ballingarry 3rd
Kiladangan- Relegation
Group 3
Shannon Rovers – Relegation
Group not complete
Group 4
Borrisokane winners
Skeheenarinky runners up
Ballybacon Grange 3rd
Upperchurch Drombane – relegation