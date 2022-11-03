Grangemockler-Ballyneale Munster Championship game moved to Semple Stadium

There’s a change of venue for Saturday’s Munster Club Junior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final between Grangemockler-Ballyneale and Ballygiblin of Cork.

It will now take place in FBD Semple Stadium at 1:30pm.

Admission will be via the Kinane Stand only.

Tickets for this game must be purchased in advance – there will be no cash sales at the venue.

Meanwhile the referee for Sunday’s Munster Club Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final between Ballygunner of Waterford and Tipp champions Kilruane MacDonaghs will be Niall Malone from Clare.

The referee originally selected to take charge of this game was fellow Clare man Rory McGann but due to injury he is unavailable and he will be the sideline official at the game instead.