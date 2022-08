The West Tipperary Under 19B hurling final takes place this evening.

Golden-Kilfeacle take on Cappawhite Gaels in the decider.

Golden come into the game after their three point semi-final victory over Arravale Rovers whilst Cappawhite Gaels had a 9 point win over Éire Óg/Sean Treacys in their last four clash.

Throw-in is at 6.30pm in Dundrum.