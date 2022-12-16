GAAGO to show two Tipp Munster Senior Hurling Championship games

Two of Tipperary’s four Munster Senior Hurling Championship games in 2023 will be behind a paywall.

The GAA have announced that 38 games across next year’s championships will be shown on their GAAGO live streaming service.

The Premier’s game with Clare on Sunday April 23rd and against Cork on Saturday May 6th will be shown exclusively on the streaming service.

Should the Tipperary senior footballers qualify for a Munster semi-final against Kerry, that game will also be shown on the streaming platform.

GAAGO for the 2023 season can be purchased for €79 or €59 if it is purchased before December 31st.

Individual games will be available to purchase for €12.