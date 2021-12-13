Frankie McGrath – red cards were dubious

After 19 consecutive weeks of championship action, Loughmore-Castleiney’s historic season has come to an end.

The Tipperary double champions were beaten by Waterford’s Ballygunner in yesterday’s Munster senior hurling semi-final on a final score of 2-11 to 0-12.

The game will be remembered for two controversial red cards given to Noel McGrath in the first half and John McGrath in the second half.

Speaking after yesterday’s defeat, Loughmore manager Frankie McGrath was disappointed with the dismissals of his nephews.

“Ye all know Noel McGrath and John McGrath – ye’ve all been watching them play a long, long time.

“To have their season defined by red cards I think if very, very disappointing and in such dubious circumstances as well.

“I don’t want it to take from the season that we’ve had but these are key decisions.”