Four Tipperary schools in Harty Cup action today

An all Tipperary clash is the highlight of today’s Harty cup action.

The group stages of the U19A schools hurling competition comes to a conclusion today.

Last season’s beaten finalists Thurles CBS will look to make it three wins from three and top their group when they travel to Bishopstown to play Youghal at 11.30am.

Then at 12 noon, the first of a double header in Fethard Town Park sees Carrick-on-Suir CBS needing a win over John The Baptist Community School in order to progress from Group 5.

That game is followed by a massive game for last season’s winners Cashel Community School as their title defence could end today.

They take on Our Lady’s Templemore with the winners going through to the knockout stages.