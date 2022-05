Tipperary will be without a number of key players for Sunday’s vital Munster Senior Hurling Championship clash with Limerick.

Manager Colm Bonnar has confirmed that both Jason Forde and James Quigley have been ruled out due to injury.

Tipp need wins against both Limerick and Cork in their final two games of the championship to have any chance of staying in the competition.

Meanwhile John McGrath is undergoing surgery today for a ruptured Achilles Tendon.