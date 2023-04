Three-time All-Ireland hurling final referee Fergal Horgan has retired from inter-county refereeing with immediate effect.

The Tipperary official who oversaw the 2017, 2020 and 2021 All-Ireland deciders announced the news last night

The Dundrum native, who last officiated game at national level in February, called the current appointments process ‘a farce.’

He also suggested referees had recently been given games despite failing the mandatory fitness test.