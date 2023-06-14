Excitement builds ahead of Tipp – Offaly clash

Tipperary will have learned from their defeat to Waterford that nothing can be taken for granted.

That’s the view of hurling analyst JJ Kennedy ahead of the Premier’s All Ireland preliminary quarter final against Offaly this weekend.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time JJ said while injuries have sidelined some players during the League and Munster campaigns Liam Cahill hasn’t made an issue of them.

“I think Liam’s policy has been to change it up from game to game. You know following it from the League games on into the Championship it was impossible to predict what team he was going to put out. You could expect every week there were going to be two or three changes…and that’s just been his method.

“You know the injuries are there but other counties have had injuries as well and in fairness Liam has made very little of them. He doesn’t really mention them – you have who you have on the team on a given day and you go with that.”

Saturday’s game against Offaly throw’s in at 4pm in Glenisk O’Connor Park in Tullamore

It will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney.