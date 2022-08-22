Emotional return to hurling championship in Tipp

Round 2 of the Tipperary hurling championships is in the books.

Yesterday’s action in the Senior grade saw Drom-Inch defeat Thurles Sarsfields 3-21 to 0-23.

Drom manager Brian Boyle spoke afterwards about the win but also reflected on what was an emotional occasion as the championship resumed following the tragic death of Dillon Quirke.

“Ah look, I suppose even before the game started at all you could see the minutes silence and Andy’s lovely words there from the stands brings it back. Why we’re actually enjoying getting back playing hurling – what we love doing. It was great and very poignant there.

“Things went well – its 2 points on the board. We always know when we come up against Sars its going to be a massive, massive challenge but its probably an opportunity to challenge ourselves as well and I think the lads grabbed that opportunity today.

“But look its only 2 points on the board – we have to go out the next day against Borris.”

Elsewhere in that group, Borrisileigh got back on track with a 0-29 to 0-23 win over Templederry.

Clonoulty/Rossmore marked a difficult return to the field with a 0-25 to 1-19 win over Moycarkey-Borris whilst the other game in that group saw Nenagh Eire Óg beat Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-19 to 1-17.

County champions Loughmore-Castleiney were held to a 1-16 a piece draw with rivals JK Brackens.

In the Premier Intermediate yesterday, Newport were 3-17 to 2-16 winners over Burgess whilst Roscrea defeated Silvermines 1-17 to 2-09.

Finally, three games took place in the Intermediate grade yesterday.

Ballinahinch beat Borrisokane on a final score of 2-17 to 2-15, Kilsheelan-Kilcash bet Arravale Rovers 3-21 to 3-14 whilst Moneygall were 2-24 to 0-16 winners over Cappawhite.

Reviews of the weekends sport will be on Extra Time here on Tipp FM from 7pm this evening.