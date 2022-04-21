Dunne facing three month ban

Tipperary coach Tommy Dunne could be hit with a three-month ban following a verbal altercation with the referee at the start of the second half of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship clash with Waterford in Walsh Park.

Dunne was shown a red card by Johnny Murphy as the teams came out after the interval.

According to the Irish Independent Murphy has reported the Toomevara man for abuse consistent with a Category 5 infraction for which the minimum penalty is a three-month ban.

A hearing will now be held with Tipp saying they will challenge the ban.