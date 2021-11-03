Dundon: Strength in depth key to Sars challenge for honours

Thurles Sarsfields go into the County Senior Hurling Final as favourites after they dethroned reigning champions Kiladangan last weekend.

They will face Loughmore Castleiney in the decider on Sunday week in Semple Stadium.

Sars have a star-studded line up including the likes of Padraic Maher and Ronan Maher.

However Noel Dundon of the Tipperary Star says Paddy Creedon was among a number of others who stood out last weekend.

“You know the fact that Paddy is there and Denis Maher in the forward line – the style of play that Sarsfields were playing probably reflects the size and type that they have up there.

“They were going very direct in their play on Saturday and from a defenders point of view that’s a great thing to have – that you’ve got two “twin towers” if you like that you can just leather the ball up the field and let them fight it out for you, you’re relieving the back line straight away.”