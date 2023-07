The draws have been made for the semi-finals of the North senior and premier intermediate hurling championships.

In the senior, defending champions Nenagh Éire Óg will play Templederry whilst Borrisileigh and Kiladangan will contest the other semifinal.

Meanwhile, in the premier intermediate semi-finals, Portroe will take on Lorrha whilst Burgess will face Newport.

All four games will take place this weekend.