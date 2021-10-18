Draw for Senior, Seamus O’Riain and Intermediate semi-finals set for this evening

The final four teams are set in the Tipperary senior hurling championship.

Borris-Ileigh, Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore-Castleiney will be joined in tonight’s draw by reigning county champions Kiladangan.

That’s after Kiladangan defeated Upperchurch-Drombane in Semple Stadium yesterday on a final score of 1-21 to 0-13.

St Mary’s advanced to the semi-final of the Seamus O’Riain Cup with a hard fought extra time win over Thurles Sarsfields in Cashel yesterday.

It ended with a two point win, 1-21 to 1-19 after a game that ebbed and flowed throughout.

It was a hard won victory, a fact not lost on Mary’s manager Brendan Cagney.

“Yeah, it was tough. It was a really tough, tough game and we just came out at the right side of it.

“There was fellows getting cards, there was a lot going on and we got the break of the ball.

“One or two subs – Niall Hoctor in particular – very disappointed to be dropped but came on and scored what was the insurance point so I’m delighted with that aspect of it.”

They join Killenaule, Cashel King Cormacs and Templederry in the last four.

The draws for the Senior, Seamus O’Riain and Intermediate semi-finals will be live on Tipp FM’s Extra Time this evening.