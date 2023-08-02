The draw has been made for Round 2 of the Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship

Group 1 will see JK Brackens go up against Nenagh Éire Óg in Dolla on Saturday week at 1.30pm.

That evening at 7pm Drom & Inch face Mullinahone in Littleton.

Group 2 pairs Moycarkey Borris against Toomevara at the Ragg on Friday August 11th at 7pm.

The other game in that group sees defending champions Kilruane MacDonaghs and Roscrea meet in Nenagh on Sunday 13th at 2pm.

In Group 3 Boherlahan will host the meeting of Holycross Ballycahill and Loughmore Castleiney on Saturday 12th with 7 o’clock throw-in. On the Sunday Templederry Kenyons and Upperchurch Drombane lock horns in Semple Stadium at 3.30.

There’s the same throw-in time for the Group 4 game between Borris Ileigh and last year’s beaten finalists Kiladangan in Nenagh while Clonoulty Rossmore and Thurles Sarsfields face off in Templemore at 6.30 on the Sunday evening.