Draw for County Senior Hurling Championship re-done

The draw for the County Senior Hurling Championship was re-done last night

It’s after last Thursday’s original draw was deemed null and void due to an error with the second seed teams.

Group 1 is made up of Toomevara, Drom – Inch, Kilruane MacDonaghs and Borris-Ileigh.

In Group 2 we have Thurles Sarsfields, Roscrea, CJ Kickhams Mullinahone and Moycarkey Borris.

Loughmore Castleiney are in Group 3 alongside Holycross Ballycahill, Lorrha Dorrha and Nenagh Éire Óg

Finally in Group 4 it’s defending champions Kiladangan, Clonoulty Rossmore, Templederry Kenyons and JK Brackens.

The county hurling championships are scheduled to get underway on the weekend of July 28th.