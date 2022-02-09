Defending champions out of Fitzgibbon Cup

The first quarter finals of the Fitzgibbon Cup took place yesterday.

Defending champions UCC bowed out after losing to IT Carlow by 1-17 to 14 points. Tipp’s Mark Kehoe contributed 4 points for UCC

UL were 2-22 to 1-19 winners over MTU Cork. Tipp’s Gearoid O’Connor with 8 points for UL including 4 from frees

The remaining two quarter-finals take place today.

GMIT, featuring Portroe’s AJ Willis, take on a TUS Midwest team, including Billy Seymour and Kian O’Kelly.

That’s at 2pm in Carnmore.

Than at 7pm, NUI Galway, including Nenagh’s Philip Hickey, host Waterford IT.