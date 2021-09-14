Cummins looking forward to being involved with the Tipp set-up

Brendan Cummins says it’s time to return to Tipperary at this stage of his managerial career.

The former All Ireland winner and All Star has been appointed as manager of the Tipp Under 20 hurlers.

He has been involved with both the Laois and Kerry set-ups in recent years.

“When John Devane – who has done a fantastic job the last couple of years in a really difficult it has to be said under Covid – stepped away I just thought this is an opportunity that I have to try to take. So I contacted the County Board and said I’d like to be considered role, spoke to them and thankfully they’ve given me the nod.”

“I think Tipperary hurling is in a great place – during the summer there’s been a lot of negativity about it – but I think its time to stand up and do something so that’s why I’m now delighted to be involved in the coming years.”