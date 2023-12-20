County U/21 A hurling final line up will be decided this weekend

Carrick Swans will face Drom-Inch in Bansha while Clonoulty Rossmore will meet Roscrea in Templederry.

Both games throw-in at 1.30 on Saturday.

Swans selector Stephen Hahessey told Ronan Quirke on Extra Time that if they match their South final performance they will have a chance against Drom.

“They’ve been very impressive – they’ve got some good players. If you look through their team sheet they’ve got players that played with Tipperary at underage and they feature heavily still on the Under 21 team. We’ve a major job on our hands on Saturday but if our lads can perform similar to how we performed in the South final we’ll have a little bit of a chance but it will really take that.”