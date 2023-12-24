County U21 Hurling final line up decided

Roscrea and Drom-Inch will battle it out for the Jimmy Doyle Cup next Saturday.

They booked their places in the County U/21 A Hurling final in yesterday’s semi-finals.

Drom-Inch saw off the challenge of Carrick Swans in Bansha on a scoreline of 3-17 to 2-11.

Just a point separated Roscrea and Clonoulty Rossmore in the other semi-final which was played in Templederry where it finished 1-12 to 1-11.

Meanwhile Gortnahoe Glengoole over came Killenaule in the U/21B semi final – 17 points to 5 the final score in Golden. They will now meet Silvermines in the final which is also fixed for Saturday, 30th.