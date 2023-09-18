County Senior Hurling semi-final draw

Following the weekends quarter final action the draw has been made for the County Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals.

Thurles Sarsfields go up against Loughmore Castleiney in Semple Stadium on Saturday week – the 30th – throw-in is at 7.15.

Then on Sunday October 1st it’s Kiladangan versus Toomevara in Semple at 3.30pm.

Quarter-Final Results

Loughmore-Castleiney 2-22 Roscrea 1-24

Kildangan 2-22 Holycross/Ballycahill 3-17

Toomevara 3-20 Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-24

Thurles Sarsfields 0-24 Drom-Inch 1-12