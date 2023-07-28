County Senior Hurling Championship gets underway in Tipp

The county hurling championships get underway this evening with six games taking place across the top three tiers.

Reigning senior champions Kilruane MacDonaghs begin their title defence in Nenagh at 7.30pm when they take on Toomevara.

The Magpies defeated Kiladangan after a replay in last year’s final to bridge a 37-year gap between county senior titles.

Kilruane defender Eoin Hogan says this year’s championship will be very open.

“We know what we’re up against, realistically there is 16 teams in the county championship and it’s probably the most open Dan Breen championship that there has ever been I think.

“Anyone could put their hand up I think and say that they have a good chance.

“After us winning it last year, to call a spade a spade, it’s probably after giving everyone else a bit of hope because no one seen us as probably going the whole way last year so it gives everyone a bit of hope I think for 2023.”

We’ll have live commentary of this evening’s game here on Tipp FM.

Elsewhere in group 2, Moycarkey-Borris welcome Roscrea back to the Dan Breen when they clash in Templemore.

In the Premier Intermediate championship, Newport take on Clonakenny in Dolla whilst Ballina meet St. Mary’s in The Ragg.

Meanwhile in the intermediate championship, Arravale Rovers play Carrick Davins in Fethard whilst Skeheenarinky face Ballybacon/Grange in Clonmel Sportsfield.

All games get underway at 7.30pm.