County hurling quarter final draws to take place this evening

Draws are being made tonight for the knockout stages of the county senior and premier intermediate hurling quarter-finals.

Top seeds in the senior grade are Drom-Inch, Kilruane MacDonaghs, Kiladangan and Upperchurch-Drombane.

Joining them as second seeds are Clonoulty/Rossmore, Loughmore/Castleiney, Toomevara and JK Brackens.

JK Brackens produced a second half fightback to beat Nenagh Éire Óg yesterday to book their place in the last eight.

County man Paddy Cadell moved from centre back to centre forward in the second half, giving more balance to the Templemore men.

Brackens manager Eamon Corcoran praised the character of Cadell, who bounced back from a quiet first half.

“Paddy had one or two huge moments in the second half where he caught balls and moved up the field. He really went for it and he inspired the team. Paddy inside in the dressing room there when he talks – you wouldn’t hear a pin drop, he’s one of those players. It was great when he stepped up there. Paddy is a marked man but he really showed his character and what he’s about today.”

Elsewhere yesterday, Burgess became the last team to book a place in the Premier intermediate quarter-finals following their 2-17 to 1-17 win over Clonakenny in the preliminary quarter-final.

The North side have won their last two games following a slow start to the championship and manager Brian Hogan is hoping to continue the good form.

“Momentum is a big thing you know. It’s a massive thing in hurling and the win the last day is after doing us the world of good. The shackles are off now in terms of that weight of expectation and we’re just going to take every games as it is and drive on.”

Burgess will be second seeds in tonight’s draw alongside Silvermines, Thurles Sarsfields B and Portroe.

Those four teams will be matched up against top seeds St. Mary’s, Roscrea, Gortnahoe-Glengoole and Cashel King Cormacs.