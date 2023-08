The second round of the county hurling championship gets underway this evening.

Three games take place today, one in the senior grade and two in the intermediate division.

In the top tier, Toomevara take on Moycarkey-Borris in The Ragg at 7pm, we’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM.

The two intermediate games tonight see Carrick Davins play Drom-Inch in New Inn whilst in Fethard, Ballybacon/Grange face Upperchurch-Drombane,

Both of those games also throw-in at 7pm.