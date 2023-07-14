Clonoulty/Rossmore in search of 8th West Senior Hurling title in a row

Clonoulty/Rossmore go in search of an eighth West senior hurling title in a row this weekend.

The 2018 county champions take on Cashel King Cormacs in this year’s West decider on Saturday at 7.15pm in Golden.

Clonoulty brushed aside Éire Óg Annacarty in the semi-final whilst Cashel defeated Sean Treacys to reach the final.

West Board PRO John O’Shea says Clonoulty can’t take their eye of the ball on Saturday:

“I think they (Cashel) will give them a right good game.

“If you take the spine of that Cashel team, Aaron Browne in the goals, Nathan Ryan full-back, Conn Bonnar centre back, the two Connollys, Eoghan and Ronan at midfield, Ross Bonnar at centre forward and Paddy Fahy the captain at full forward and then you have Browne and Devon Ryan in the corner, that’s a very formidable outfit.

“Cashel will go in to that final and they’ll be under no illusions, they’ll go in fancying their chances against Clonoulty.

“Clonoulty wouldn’t want to enter that final on Saturday, now they will be favourites and justifiably favourites but they wouldn’t want to go in casually in to it because Cashel will be waiting there in the tall grass.”