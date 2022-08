The Competitions Control Committee have made some changes to this weekend’s Senior Hurling Championship fixture list.

The Round 2 game involving Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs has been deferred – it will now be played as part of the Round 3 fixtures.

So Clonoulty will now face Moycarkey Borris this Sunday in Boherlahan while Kilruane go up against Nenagh Eire Óg at the Ragg

Both games throw in at 12.30pm.