Clonmel school seeking Munster glory this weekend

CBS High School in Clonmel are hoping to bring a Munster title home this weekend.

They take on Blackwater CS Lismore in this Saturday’s Munster U19B schools hurling final with throw-in set for 1pm in Fethard Town Park.

The venue is the same one where the Clonmel side defeated St. Francis’ College Rochestown 2-19 to 1-08 in their semi-final victory.

Speaking on Extra-Time, Tipperary senior hurler and teacher in High School Clonmel Michael Breen, says they’ve a great group of players.

“With the senior team last year we got to the Munster semi- against Castletroy and lost by a point after extra-time in that which was disappointing.

“That fuelled the fire a small bit this year to at least get back to the semi-final and from there on into the final is just brilliant.

“The players themselves are an exceptional group, there’s never any issues and they give so much time to this.”