Clare expecting tough championship opener against Tipp

Clare’s John Conlon is expecting ‘one hell of a battle’ in Sunday’s Munster Championship clash with Tipperary.

The two sides meet in Cusack Park on Sunday at 4pm in the opening round of the Munster round robin.

Last year, the Banner had eight points to spare over the Premier in the Munster championship.

Speaking to Clare FM, Conlon is one of many looking forward to Sunday’s Clash:

“We’re really looking forward to the Tipperary challenge.

“They’ve been kind of one of the form teams of the league this year and they are probably trying to this through to the championship.

“We know it’s going to be one hell of a battle in Ennis.

“As a group we are really relishing it and looking forward to the championship and the game against Tipperary.”

We’ll have live commentary of Sunday’s game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney.