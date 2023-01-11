Cashel, Templemore and Thurles schools in Harty Cup action

Three Tipperary schools are in quarter-final action in the Harty Cup today.

The Under 19A post-primary schools hurling competition boils down to the final eight this afternoon.

Cashel Community School travel to Kilmallock to play CBC Cork whilst the venue has been changed to the UL Grounds for Our Lady’s Templemore versus Ardscoil Rís.

Thurles CBS will be hoping they can reach the last four when they take on St. Colman’s Fermoy in Bansha whilst the other semi-final sees Midleton CBS take on De La Salle on the 3G pitch at Fethard Town Park.

All games throw-in at 1.30pm.