Cashel overcome Portroe in Seamus O’Riain Cup

A hugely entertaining game in The Ragg last evening saw Cashel King Cormacs prevail over Portroe on a scoreline of 1-23 to 1-19 in Group 4, Round 1 of the Seamus O’Riain Cup

Portroe led for most of the game and the excellent AJ Willis and Ruadhan Mulrooney were keeping Cashel at bay but three red cards in the second half, two for Portroe and one for Cashel swung the game Cashels way. An Eoghan Connolly goal in the fourth quarter put daylight between the sides for the first time and Cashel held on for a four point win

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game Cashel chairman Aodhan Wrenn explained how important it was to win the opening game.

“If we lost there now the season wouldn’t be looking as bright. But now we can plan for the next two games.”

“The training is going well and there’ll be a pep in our step on Tuesday – if we lost today there’d be lads coming in with their heads down. Now they’ll be ready to drive on.”

County Senior Hurling Championship

Group 2 – Round 1

Clonoulty Rossmore 0-24 Mullinahone 1-15

Group 4 – Round 1

Kilruane MacDonaghs 1-26 Nenagh Éire Óg 2-21

Seamus O’Riain Cup

Group 1 Round 1

Thurles Sarsfields 3-26 Carrick Swan 1-18

Kildangan 0-16 Burgess 0-14

Group 2 Round 1

Templederry Kenyons 5-20 Newport 1-17

Group 3 Round 1

Gortnahoe-Glengoole 4-15 Ballina 1-20

Group 4 Round 1

Cashel King Cormacs 1-23 Portroe 1-19

St Mary’s 1-23 Lorrha-Dorrha 1-20