Cahill: Tipp will need to be at full strength for All Ireland campaign

Tipperary could be boosted by the return of some key players ahead of the All-Ireland hurling series.

The Premier were without Jason Forde, Jake Morris and Cathal Barrett among others for Sunday’s defeat to Waterford.

Gearoid O’Connor also picked up an injury during the game however Liam Cahill is hopeful all four of the names mentioned will be back before Tipp play Offaly on June 17th/18th.

Speaking after the Waterford game, Liam Cahill was asked about the potential returns of Barry Heffernan and Craig Morgan.

“I don’t think Barry is near what we could say realistically coming back but Craig is making great progress and an extra week won’t do him any harm whatsoever.

“We will need to get every one of them back from here on in, we will need a full hand to play with and we will be working really hard to get that sorted out.”