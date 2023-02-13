Cahill: Tipp looking for competitive games in League

Seamus Callanan made a welcome return for Tipp over the weekend as the Premier defeated old rivals Kilkenny in the National Hurling League.

This is the first time Tipperary has beaten Kilkenny at Nowlan Park since 2008.

Liam Cahill’s side running out 2-24 to 1-21 winners as they look for a good run in the League

After the game Liam spoke about Callanan’s contribution.

“Yeah it was nice to see Seamie back today and he gave a great pass for the first goal. Seamie retains all of his ability in fairness and all of that style he has since he first joined the Tipperary set up so he’ll be a big player for us as the year goes on.

“If we can get something out of the League – we’re hoping to get to the latter stages with more competitive games and the more preparation for the Championship.”

Tipp will now have a break next weekend before taking on Dublin in Croke Park on February 25th.