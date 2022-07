Liam Cahill has left his role as Waterford’s Senior hurling manager after three years.

The Deise’s county board has released a statement with the news while thanking the Ballingarry man for his efforts over the last three seasons and wishing him well in the future.

Cahill has been heavily linked to the vacant Tipperary job after Colm Bonnar was relieved of his duties by the Premier County Board yesterday.