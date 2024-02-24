Cahill rings the changes for Westmeath game

Tipperary are back in National Hurling League action this afternoon.

Liam Cahill’s side welcome Westmeath to FBD Semple Stadium for their 4pm throw-in.

There’s fourteen changes to the Tipp side that beat Galway, with Seamus Kennedy, who captains the team being the only player to retain a starting place.

Liam Cahill is set to cut his squad following today’s game and speaking on last night’s Across The Line, former Tipp midfielder Shane McGrath says some players will have to take their chance today.

“It’s eight weeks out from championship now, decisions have to be made and if lads are told that this is your chance, you really do have to take it.

“We’ve all been involved in things before where we were very close to either making it or not in whatever it might be and sometimes in life you just have to take your chance.

“I look at it and there’s 14 changes but it’s still a really good strong panel there so I do think we are in a good place.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of that game from 4pm with thanks to REA Tipperary.