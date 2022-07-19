Cahill named as new Tipp Senior Hurling manager

Less than a week after Colm Bonnar’s departure Tipperary has a new senior hurling manager.

Liam Cahill was confirmed as the new Premier boss yesterday evening, after agreeing a three-year term.

Cahill left the Waterford job last week after three seasons; during which he guided them to an All-Ireland final and Allianz National League final.

2010 All-Ireland winner with Tipp Shane McGrath feels it’s a positive move for the county.

“Liam Cahill will bring in his own stamp. I think he’s had great experience in Waterford – I think he’ll learn from what he did in Waterford as well.

“He wants this job – he made no secret about that – he wants this job and he’ll come in and bring his backroom team in. Maybe there might be a couple of surprises who will be in the backroom team, who knows.

“But I know that the Tipperary players and the Tipperary public really need to start getting behind this team again.”