Cahill looking forward to Clare challenge

Tipp senior hurling manager Liam Cahill says reaching the League semi-finals is a huge boost for his side.

Their 2-21 to 0-12 victory over Antrim over the weekend along with results elsewhere booked their place in the last four.

Clare will provide the opposition next weekend which Cahill knows will be a tough game.

“Yeah absolutely, to get as many good competitive games.

“Clare are absolutely hopping in the League at the moment and they obviously have their eye on the first round of the Championship as well so that’ll be a good encounter. It will give us all a real good feel again for where we’re at in our preparation.”