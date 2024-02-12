Cahill impressed by Tipp character

Tipperary made it back to back wins in the National Hurling League with a hard fought victory over Galway in FBD Semple Stadium yesterday.

Tipp led by 16 points to 13 at half time but the Tribesmen fought back strongly in the second half with the sides level at 23 points apiece with five minutes to go.

However Tipp rallied with three more points and penalty goal for a 1-26 to 24 point victory.

Manager Liam Cahill told Tipp FM that his side showed tremendous character.

“I’d like to get to the stage where we’d kick on in matches – that you confirm your superiority, go on and go five, six and then further out. But look the character when Galway came back and pressed us was great. It’s always good to see that and its not surprising to me really with the way these fellows are training and putting in the work behind the scenes.

“They’re really trying to build towards that and we know down the road that there’s going to be situations later on in the year that are going to be as intense if not even more intense than what we did today to it was good practice for both sides.”